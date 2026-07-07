FSB detains 8 terror cell members plotting police attack in Kabardino-Balkaria

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), jointly with the National Guard of Russia, have apprehended eight members of a terrorist cell in Kabardino-Balkaria for plotting armed attacks on law enforcement officers to seize their weapons, the FSB said.

"The unlawful activity of eight members of a clandestine cell of an international terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia, that was active in the Baksan Municipality of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, has been foiled," the FSB reported. According to it, members of the cell swore allegiance to an emissary of the international terrorist organization and planned attacks on police buildings in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic with a view to seizing weapons from them before going underground.

The leader and members of the terrorist cell were detained as 10 units of rifled and smooth-bore weapons, 500 cartridges, 5 kg of gunpowder, 12 improvised Molotov cocktails and components for making them, 18 knives, three Motorola radios, medicines, and gear for hiking in mountains and forests as well as food were seized from their places of residence and an outfitted hideout, the FSB added. The FSB’s investigative department in Kabardino-Balkaria has opened criminal cases that may result in life behind bars.

The detainees have been placed into custody, and an investigation is underway.