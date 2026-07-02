Ombudsman readies materials for human rights defenders on Ukrainian strike on college

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Data on the May 22 Ukrainian strike on Starobelsk College have already been prepared for international human rights bodies, and additional materials will be provided soon, including the results of the investigation, the office of Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova said after her meeting with International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric.

"The Starobelsk events became a separate point of discussion. Yana Lantratova said that materials on the tragedy have been prepared for international human rights bodies and requests have already been sent to UN bodies; additional documentation on the weapons used, the chronology of strikes and the results of the investigation will be provided in the near future," it said in a statement.

In June, Lantratova said that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had responded to her appeal in connection with the Ukrainian attack on the college in Starobelsk. According to her, a response from Volker Turk's office said that they were closely monitoring all the circumstances of harm to the civilian population in Starobelsk and would be grateful to the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights for any additional information to investigate the incident. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights asked to share the available results of the official investigation - on the use of weapons, the time of the attack, the sequence of strikes - or the contacts of officials who could provide this information.

Lantratova noted at the time that this was so far the first and only reaction to all the Russian appeals, and declared her readiness to prepare a response with data for objective coverage of the investigation in the very near future.

On the night of May 22, Ukraine shelled the buildings of a dormitory and an academic building of the Starobelsk Pedagogical College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University killing 21 students, and wounding more than 40.