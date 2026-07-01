Venezuela declares seven-day national mourning for earthquake victims

CARACAS, July 1. /TASS/. Venezuela has declared a seven-day national mourning period in memory of the victims of the devastating earthquakes.

"The soul of Venezuela is torn apart by grief over the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes. Today, we share the pain of the families who have lost their loved ones, and we pray for the injured, the missing, and the affected communities," Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez wrote on her Telegram channel. "In memory of the victims, I have decided to declare seven days of national mourning beginning at 6:00 p.m. today (01:00 GMT on July 2)," Rodriguez said.

According to official figures, 1,943 people were killed and 10,571 were injured in the two earthquakes measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 that struck Venezuela on June 24. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and the death toll continues to rise.