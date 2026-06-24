St. Petersburg International Legal Forum kicking off in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, June 24. /TASS/. The 14th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF-2026) has opened on June 24 and will take place until June 26.

"The trusting dialogue between Russian and foreign lawyers, government officials, representatives of the business community, and public organizations that traditionally takes place at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF), will serve as an important step this year toward strengthening the authority of international law values, further developing national legal systems, and new areas of interstate cooperation," Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko has said.

More than 5,000 representatives from 80 countries will participate in the forum. Among them are foreign justice ministers, chairmen and judges, heads of international organizations and associations, representatives of the legal community, business, and the media.

The key themes of this year’s forum will be finding new common ground in an era of global crises, renewing approaches to partnership, and laying the foundation for a stable future. The SPILF’s business agenda includes over 100 events covering relevant legal industry issues and over 600 speakers and moderators.

The St. Petersburg International Legal Forum was established in 2011. Over the years, it has become the largest platform for dialogue between representatives of the legal, business, and law enforcement communities on issues of law in the interests of citizens and businesses, improving law enforcement practices, and promoting legislative initiatives to develop a legal culture and regulate the socioeconomic sphere in modern conditions.

The event is organized by the Russian Justice Ministry and the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.