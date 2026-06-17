FSB nabs accomplices of Kiev’s special services in three Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained three accomplices of Ukrainian special services in the Tyumen and Krasnodar regions and the Republic of Adygea for plotting terror attacks, the FSB said.

"It has been established that the attackers were plotting to carry out subversive and terrorist attacks against Russian servicemen, a volunteer organization supporting participants in the special military operation, and transport infrastructure and fuel and energy facilities in those regions," the FSB specified.

An improvised explosive device based on a plastic explosive of foreign manufacture and improvised Molotov cocktails were confiscated from the attackers.

Communication with Ukrainian curators regarding terror plots was discovered on the detainees’ smartphones, the FSB added.

Criminal cases have been opened.