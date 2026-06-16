FSB detains teenager for collaborating with Kiev’s military intelligence near Orenburg

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported detaining in the Orenburg Region a Russian national who has been collecting information about critical infrastructure for Ukraine’s military intelligence.

"The Federal Security Service has foiled unlawful activities of a Russian national, born in 2008, implicated in high treason in the Orenburg Region," the FSB said.

It has been established that the teenager "volunteered to contact a member of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate and on his instructions collected information about critical infrastructure facilities for subsequent transmission to the Ukrainian side for the purpose of attacking them with unmanned aerial vehicles," according to the FSB. His communication with a curator from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirming that he had aided the enemy was discovered on his communication devices, the FSB added.

The FSB’s Investigative Department in the Orenburg Region has opened a criminal case on charges of high treason. A court has ordered custody for him.