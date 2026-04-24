Poll reveals most Americans believe US had no grounds to attack Iran

NEW YORK, April 24. /TASS/. Most Americans believe there were insufficient grounds for the US to launch a military operation against Iran, ABC News reported, citing a poll conducted by Marquette University Law School (Wisconsin) among 1,000 adults on April 8-16.

According to the TV channel, 63% of respondents share this opinion. Meanwhile, 75% of respondents support an immediate ceasefire, while 24% oppose it. Furthermore, only 21% of respondents are confident that the US has achieved its goals in this military operation.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.