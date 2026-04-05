Kremlin preparing for Victory Day celebrations — Peskov

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin continues preparations for the celebration of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin press secretary thus rejected claims that the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 had been cancelled.

The preparations for the Victory Day Parade continue, he stressed.

"We are preparing to celebrate Victory Day," he said in a comment for the Ostorozhno Media news outlet.

The Russian presidential spokesman said earlier that the Kremlin would like to see a broad circle of guests from friendly countries during the May 9 celebrations.