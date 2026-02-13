Putin trusted by 78% of Russians surveyed — poll

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The level of confidence among Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 78%, while 80% of respondents believe he is performing well, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation from February 6 to 8 among 1,500 Russians.

"As many as 78% of Russians stated they trust Vladimir Putin (an increase of 1 p.p. over the week). A majority of the population (80% - unchanged) is also confident that he is carrying out his duties as head of state well," the social service’s report notes.

A total of 52% of survey participants gave a positive assessment of the government’s work (a decrease of 3 p.p.). As for Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, 56% of respondents stated that he is performing well (a decrease of 1 p.p.).

The level of support for the United Russia political party stands at 40% (a decrease of 3 p.p.), the Communist Party – 10% (an increase of 1 p.p.), the Liberal Democratic Party – 8% (a decrease of 1 p.p.), the Just Russia For Truth party – 3% (unchanged), and the New People party – 4% (unchanged).