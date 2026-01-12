European colleagues vouch for Russian archaeologist in court

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin's colleagues from Europe vouched for him at a hearing in Warsaw on the extension of his arrest, his relatives said on Telegram.

Hermitage employee Butyagin was detained by Polish special services on his way from the Netherlands to the Balkans on December 4. According to Polish media, he refused to testify at the prosecutor's office. The Warsaw court arrested the archaeologist for 40 days. According to the Polish prosecutor's office, Butyagin could face up to 10 years in prison in Ukraine. Later, the Warsaw District Court extended the arrest of the Russian archaeologist until March 4.

"Letters of guarantee from Alexander's European colleagues were submitted to the court, confirming that if released, he would faithfully comply with all the conditions set by the court," the relatives said.