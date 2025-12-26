Almost 81% of Russians trust Putin — pollster

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The level of public confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 80.8%, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

The study polled 1,600 adult Russians between December 15 and 21.

"A total of 80.8% of survey participants responded positively to the question about trusting Putin (a drop of 0.6 percentage point), while the president's performance approval rating decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 77%," the center’s report notes.

The Russian government’s performance is approved by 49.5% of respondents (up 1.2 percentage points), while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 50.7% of respondents (an increase of 0.3 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 60% of those surveyed (down 0.2 percentage points).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, 35% trust the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov (a rise of 2.2 percentage point), 30.7% trust the leader of the Just Russia For Truth party, Sergey Mironov (an increase of 0.8 percentage points), 22.6% trust the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky (up 1.7 percentage points), and 8.6% trust the chairman of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev (a drop of 1.1 percentage points).

Support for the United Russia party stands at 35.2% (down 0.8 percentage points), the Communist Party at 8.8% (a decrease of 0.3 percentage points), the Liberal Democratic Party at 10.7% (a rise of 0.5 percentage points), the Just Russia For Truth party at 5.4% (unchanged), and the New People party at 7.7% (a drop of 0.5 percentage points).