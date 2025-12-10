Russian National Guard seizes over 83.5 kg of explosives this year in central Russia

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. More than 83.5 kg of explosives have been discovered by the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) since the beginning of the year in central Russia, it said in a statement.

"About 7,000 firearms, 42,500 ammunition of various calibers and more than 83.5 kg of explosives, as well as almost 30 kg of narcotic substances and material assets worth more than 294 million rubles were seized," the statement read.

It also said that the guards of the compound for the protection of important state facilities detained more than 90 violators of the access and intra-facility regime, and also prevented the unauthorized export of material assets.

The OMON riot police and the SOBR interior ministry rapid reaction force, which are also part of Russian National Guard, detained more than 27,000 offenders during routine work, and made a significant contribution to countering terrorism in the North Caucasus region. Over a thousand special events and operations were conducted with their direct participation.