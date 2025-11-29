Tom Stoppard, author of screenplay for Shakespeare in Love, dies

LONDON, November 29. /TASS/. British screenwriter Tom Stoppard, winner of the Oscar and Golden Globe film awards for Shakespeare in Love (1998), has died at the age of 88, literary agency United Agents said.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved client and friend, Tom Stoppard, has died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family. He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language. It was an honour to work with Tom and to know him," the agency said in a statement.

Stoppard was also nominated for an Oscar in the Best Screenplay category for the film Brazil (1985). He is also known for the films Empire of the Sun (1987) and Anna Karenina (2012). As a director, Stoppard directed the film Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (1990), which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Stoppard (born Straussler) was born in Czechoslovakia in 1937. After the German occupation began in 1939, his family fled to Singapore and later to India. Stoppard ended up in England in 1946 after his widowed mother married a British army officer.