Some 318 million people could face critical level of hunger in 2026 — UN assessment

ROME, November 18. /TASS/. Nearly 318 million people could face an acute food shortage in 2026, which is twice the number in 2019, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) stated.

"However, declines in global humanitarian funding are forcing WFP to prioritize food assistance to roughly one-third of those in need. In 2026, the agency aims to reach 110 million of the most vulnerable at an estimated cost of $13 billion, but current funding forecasts indicate WFP may only receive close to half that goal," the report said.

The WFP pointed out that the situation with the global food crisis is unlikely be resolved in 2026, as "conflict, extreme weather events, and economic instability are expected to drive another year of severe food insecurity."