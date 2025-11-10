Eight people detained while attempting to sabotage cellular communications facility — FSB

UFA, November 10. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained eight residents of Bashkiria in a case of attempted sabotage, it said in a statement.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia’s branch for the Republic of Bashkortostan has suppressed the illegal activities of eight residents of Salavat and Ishimbaisky district of the Republic of Bashkortostan who planned to commit sabotage against cellular facilities. Currently, investigators of the security agency have opened a criminal case against the detainees on the fact of attempted sabotage," it said.

According to the FSB, a native of Salavat entered into correspondence on Telegram with a man who suggested that he set fire to cell towers and damage the fiber-optic cable providing data transmission.

"The customer has identified the locations of the objects and the necessary conditions for confirmation in the form of video recordings of the moment of sabotage. To complete these tasks for a monetary reward, the attacker found an accomplice, who in turn conveyed the conditions to his six close friends and attracted them to commit sabotage," the FSB said.

All members of the criminal group were detained while attempting to commit sabotage.