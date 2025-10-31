MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia has saved Europe for centuries, there can be no mistake about that, Errol Musk, father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, told TASS in an interview.

"If you read a bit [of] European history, [it becomes clear that] for at least the last three hundred years, Europe was constantly trying to keep Russia out of Europe. You know, Catherine the Great was well known for trying to bring Russia into the European world, coming from Germany (Prussia - TASS). And the Europeans always said: 'No, no, we don't think so' – until they needed the Russian army to defeat Napoleon. Then, that was OK," the businessman said. "Then, everyone in the world needed the Russian army to defeat Hitler (during World War II - TASS). Without the Russian army, we would all be speaking German. Listen, make no mistake. If it weren't for Russia, England today would be speaking German," Errol Musk emphasized.

The father of the US entrepreneur also said that he considers Russia to be a technologically advanced country. "[It] always has been," he noted. "[The level of digitalization is] very high. Some of the greatest minds in the modern world come from Russia: musicians, writers, and scientists. Mendeleev is the one that comes to mind. I knew all about Mendeleev [when] I was a student. So yes, Russia is a hub for Europe and neighboring countries and a major world center," he pointed out.