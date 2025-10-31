Putin, Trump to definitely reach common ground, Musk's father sure

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump will definitely reach an agreement, Errol Musk, father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, is certain.

"I would put them both in the same kind of category. They are very similar sort of people. I would expect them to get on very well. Donald Trump is a man's man. He's a New Yorker man, which is a little offbeat. But Putin is a man's man, so they will get on normally very well," the elder Musk told TASS in an interview.

He also noted he is sure that the leaders of Russia and the US would "find common ground immediately, bearing in mind that you have the globalists and people who do not have the interests of most countries at heart, who would like to destroy Trump and destroy Putin so that they can destroy the world and somehow entrench themselves more as leaders or whatever they call themselves."