Majority of Russians have no intentions to celebrate Halloween in 2025

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The majority of Russians - 61% - do not plan to celebrate Halloween in 2025, according to a study by the payment service Apelsin, the text of which was made available to TASS.

"The survey found that 61% of Russians do not intend to celebrate Halloween, while the remainder plan to mark the holiday at home or attend themed parties and events. Notably, 85% of respondents said they are familiar with the tradition," the report stated.

Analysts noted that 43% of Russians this year chose not to buy themed goods. About one-third (33%) plan to purchase Halloween items through online marketplaces, while 18% prefer seasonal stands in grocery stores. Specialized holiday shops (4%) and handmade items (2%) were the least popular choices.

Almost one in three Russians makes at least one Halloween-related purchase. The most popular items are pumpkins (26%), themed sweets (21%), and decorations (20%). Halloween-themed mugs and tableware are less in demand (18%), while just 15% buy costumes or accessories. Nearly a quarter of respondents buy pumpkins solely for decoration, and only 19% use them for cooking, experts noted.

As for spending, 42% of respondents said they were ready to spend up to 5,000 rubles (about $60) on Halloween preparations. Another 7% plan to spend up to 10,000 rubles ($125), while only 3% expect to spend more. Despite the abundance of themed discounts and promotions, just 6% of Russians said they had taken advantage of special Halloween offers from stores.