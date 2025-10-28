Visitor registration opens for Hainan Island International Film Festival

HAIKOU /China/, October 28. /TASS/. Visitor registration for the 7th Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) has opened for representatives of the film industry from around the globe, the organizers said.

According to information on the festival’s page on WeChat social media platform, visitors can register both offline and online for the event that will traditionally be held in December. Forms can be submitted on the portal until November 25.

The film festival "will continue to advance the principles of inclusiveness and openness," in accordance with the policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port, introduce audiences to new trends in the global filmmaking industry, and create a favorable environment for the development of national cinema and television, the organizers specified in a statement. Simultaneously, it will allow the public to get to know the specificity of China’s southernmost province better, the statement reads.

This time around, participants in the festival will be able, among other things, to grasp the potential of AI technologies used in visual arts and the latest innovation for making films. Guests to the festival will have an opportunity to attend film screenings, themed forums and other events. The organizers will also hold a conference to promote investment cooperation where they will also present Hainan’s advantages in filmmaking. Contracts between interested businesses and organizations are expected to be signed.

According to the statement, this year’s festival will feature films ranging from student-created projects to "mature" full length cinema movies.

HIIFF is one of China’s four largest film festivals. It debuted in December 2018, with Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan and other world-famous actors and film directors taking part. In 2021, the festival was cancelled amid the pandemic. The previous, sixth Hainan Island International Film Festival was held from December 4 – 10, 2024.