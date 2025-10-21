Cybercrime losses in Russia reach hundreds of billions — Prosecutor General

DUSHANBE, October 21. /TASS/. The damage from cybercrimes in Russia reaches hundreds of billions of rubles, with funds stolen from citizens making up 25% of that amount, Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan said.

"Over the past five years, the share of cybercrimes in Russia has reached 40% of all reported [types of crimes]. Last year, their number surpassed 765,000. The damage totals hundreds of billions of rubles, a quarter of which is funds stolen from citizens," he said at a meeting of the Coordination Council of CIS prosecutor generals.

The rapid digitalization of all spheres of life simultaneously creates a new hybrid space for unlawful activity, Gutsan said, adding that the threats expand each year, ranging from theft of citizens’ funds and drug trafficking to interference in critical state infrastructure.