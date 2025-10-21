Ex-US President Biden completes his medical course of prostate cancer treatment - media

NEW YORK, October 21. /TASS/. Former US President Joe Biden, who turns 83 next month, have completed round of radiation therapy to treat an aggressive form of prostate cancer, CBS News reported citing his spokeswoman Kelly Scully as saying.

According to her, the former US leader underwent several weeks of radiation therapy treatment at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology facility in Philadelphia.

Traditionally, patients who have completed cancer treatment ring a wall bell to cheer up those who are still struggling with the disease.

"He rang the bell today," CBS News quoted Scully as saying.

The New York Post reported on Sunday that ex-US President made his first public appearance since the treatment was launched.

On May 18, Biden's office announced that the 82-year-old former president had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

According to CBS News, former US President Biden "is occasionally spotted in Washington, where he still keeps an office, and aboard Amtrak trains to and from his home in Delaware. He has begun fundraising and planning for an eventual library and museum documenting his time in the White House."