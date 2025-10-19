NEW YORK, October 19. /TASS/. The bassist of US nu metal band Limp Bizkit, Sam Rivers, has died at the age of 48.

"Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat," the band wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, designated as extremist in the country). "Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player - he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound."

Limp Bizkit is a worldwide famous new metal band, founded in 1994 in Florida. It was nominated for Grammy three times and sold over 40 millions of albums worldwide.