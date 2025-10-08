Сenter for Indian studies opens at Kazan Federal University

KAZAN, October 8. /TASS/. The Center for Indian Studies has opened at Kazan Federal University with the support of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The ceremony took place as part of the TIME: Russia-India. Mutual Efficiency business forum.

The center will actively promote the study of Hindi, Timirkhan Alishev, Vice Rector for External Relations at Kazan Federal University, told TASS.

"This is the Center for Indian Studies, which operates at Kazan Federal University with the support of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. A professor from India has arrived, who will be teaching Hindi here. We have taught Hindi before, but it was taught by Russian citizens. Now we have a professor who is a native speaker," Timirkhan Alishev, Vice Rector for External Relations at KFU, told TASS after the opening ceremony.

According to him, active work will be carried out to promote the language, culture, and history. “Today, about a hundred students at the university are studying Hindi as a second or third language. Most of them study international relations. The task is to promote this trend,” he added.

In total, Alishev noted, more than 1,000 Indian students are studying in Tatarstan, with around 200 at KFU. "Most of them study medicine, but they are also actively studying digital technologies, languages, and international relations. And our task, of course, is diversification. Because traditionally, Indian students come to Russia to study medicine, our task is to ensure that they also master other areas of training," he said.

The first business forum "TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency" is being held in Kazan on October 8-9. The forum's business program consists of sessions on key areas: investment and finance, the labor market, education and science, IT and digital technologies, medicine, the oil and gas chemical complex, agriculture, the film industry, the media sphere, and creative industries. Participants include officials from the Indian federal government and representatives of Indian state administrations. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar is also taking part in the forum.

