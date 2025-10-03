West creates illusion that fake news comes only from outside, expert says

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. People in the West have been trained to believe that fake news only comes from non-Western countries, American military expert Abraham Abrams told TASS.

"I think Western dominance in the information space and superiority in information warfare are so significant that societies in the Western world are largely conditioned to see fake news as something done by others, by non-Western countries," he said.

Abrams also talked about the media landscape in the United States, where Democrats and Republicans exhibit deep distrust of media from the opposing side, exacerbating societal divisions. "In the US, the situation is slightly different because both sides of the political spectrum, Democrats and Republicans, have become highly distrustful of media outlets from the opposing side when it comes to divisive issues. That’s why, for example, President [Donald] Trump during his first term referred to journalists from CNN and other outlets as fake news," the expert explained.

He added that to counter disinformation, countries could develop their own digital platforms or collaborate to create a more resilient information space.