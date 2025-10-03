About a half of Russian territory already covered with snow — expert

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. About a half of the Russian territory has already been under a snow cover and strong frost is noted in Yakutia, Research Director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said at a press conference.

"The snow cover is already present in the Far East. It is settling even in the south, in northern regions of the Siberian Federal District. According to an estimate, about 50% of the country’s territory is covered with snow," Vilfand said.

A characteristic winter sign is also that the night air temperature in Yakutia falls to minus 19-21 degrees Celsius, meaning real frost, he added.