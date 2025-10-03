Putin trusted by 78% of Russians, latest poll indicates

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The level of confidence of Russians in President Vladimir Putin is 78%, with 81% of surveyed citizens stating that he is working well, a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) shows.

The survey was conducted September 26-28 among 1,500 Russians.

"Trust in Vladimir Putin was expressed by 78% of Russians (down 3 percentage points). Meanwhile, 81% (down 1 percentage point) believe he isperforming effectively as head of state," the survey service reported.

The government’s work has received positive marks from 53% of respondents (down 2 percentage points), while 59% (up 1 percentage point) endorse Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance.

Support for United Russia remains at 41% (down 2 percentage points), the Communist Party at 7% (no change), LDPR at 12% (up 2 percentage points), A Just Russia — For Truth at 3% (no change), and New People at 4% (no change).