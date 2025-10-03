Putin’s trust rating surpasses 79%, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The level of confidence of Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.1%, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

The survey was conducted September 26-28 among 1,600 Russians.

"Positive responses regarding trust in Putin were given by 79.1% of respondents (down 0.4 percentage points), while approval of his performance dropped by 0.9 percentage points to 75.4%," the survey service reported.

The Russian government’s work was endorsed by 47.9% of respondents (down 2.1 percentage points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance received a 50.8% approval rating (down 0.1 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 60.1% of those surveyed (down 0.5 percentage points).

Respondents also expressed their trust in parliamentary party leaders. Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov at 35.2% (up 1.3 points), A Just Russia — For Truth leader Sergey Mironov at 31.5% (up 0.5 points), LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky at 24.1% (up 1.4 points), and New People chairman Alexey Nechaev at 9.5% (down 0.3 points).

Support for United Russia remains at 34.4% (down 0.4 percentage points), the Communist Party at 9.7% (up 0.3 percentage points), LDPR at 10.9% (no change), A Just Russia — For Truth at 3.6% (down 0.6 percentage points), and New People at 8.6% (up 0.6 percentage points).