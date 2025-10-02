Ten Kursk residents, ten people held in Ukrainian special institutions back home in Russia

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Ten residents of the Kursk Region and ten other Russians who were held in Ukrainian special institutions have been returned to Russia, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported.

"Today, at the border between Belarus and Ukraine, as a result of complex and tense negotiations, we managed to return ten residents of the Sudzhan district of the Kursk Region to their homeland, as well as ten Russian citizens who were being held in specialized institutions on Ukrainian territory," the ombudswoman wrote on her Telegram channel.

As previously reported by the Defense Ministry, Russia has returned 185 Russian servicemen from territory controlled by Kiev, and in exchange, 185 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian armed forces have been transferred. Additionally, 20 civilians have been returned to Russia.