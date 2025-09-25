Russia as yet unable to negotiate return of Kursk residents from Sumy — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Kiev keeps changing the terms for returning Kursk residents from Sumy, so negotiations on bringing them back to Russia have thus far been fruitless, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"We continue to fight for the return of Kursk residents who were moved to Ukrainian territory. They were supposedly relocated with good intentions, to evacuate them from the combat zone, but today they have become like bargaining chips and new conditions are constantly created for their return," Moskalkova said.

She noted that she had hoped to see the Kursk residents this week, but so far, "it has not been possible to retrieve them."