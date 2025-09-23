DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. Most Americans, except for a "parasitic class", would welcome the normalization of relations with Russia, former US Congresswoman and 2020 vice-presidential candidate Cynthia Ann McKinney told TASS during her visit to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"Yes, the vast majority of the people in the United States would love to see Russia and the United States living side by side, harmoniously, in any way that they can do so. But unfortunately, we have a 'parasitic class', when they look at Russia, all they see is natural resources, wealth they want to steal, colonize Russia, Balkanize Russia, create fifteen more countries from Russia," McKinney said.

She added that she came to Donbass to acknowledge that "there is much harm that is being done by my country, but it does not represent all of the people of my country." "I want people to live together, live with each other in harmony," McKinney concluded.

McKinney arrived in the DPR for a three-day press tour alongside journalists and activists from seven other countries, visiting the Alley of Angels and the Alley of Heroes in Donetsk, as well as the Great Patriotic War Museum and sites targeted by Ukraine’s armed forces. She spoke at a meeting with students and faculty of Donetsk State University and also visited Mariupol.