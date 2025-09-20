Intervision 2025 final starts in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The final of the Intervision international song contest has started at the Live Arena concert hall in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

Yaroslav Dronov, an Honored Artist of Russia known by his stage name Shaman, who represents Russia, will perform ninth in the final.

Cuban Zulema Iglesias Salazr is performing first at the show. The Russian hosts are pop singer Alexey Vorobyov and opera singer Aida Garifullina. The international hosts are Indian actress and model Stefy Patel and Chinese-English TV presenter Meng Lei.