First World Public Assembly opens in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The opening ceremony for the first World Public Assembly titled, New World of Conscious Unity, was held in Moscow on Saturday.

The event, marking the International Day of Peace, is running from September 20-21, a TASS correspondent reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Yevgeny Primakov, who heads Rossotrudnichestvo, the federal agency responsible for promoting Russia’s international humanitarian cooperation, State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Sergey Glazyev, High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations at the United Nations Miguel Angel Moratinos, and even Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner addressed the participants and organizers of the forum with speeches.

Hundreds of journalists from across the globe are covering the event, according to a TASS correspondent. Namely, reporters from African, Asian and Latin American countries are taking part.

A meeting of university rectors from more than 40 countries and an award ceremony For Service to Humanity will be important events at the Assembly, the organizers say. The list of honored guests includes SCO Deputy Secretary General Piao Yangfan, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Ilkhom Nematov, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, representatives of the Holy See, foreign mayors and business leaders from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

