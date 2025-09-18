Konyukhov-led expedition reaches midpoint of its route in Russia’s Far East on horseback

VLADIVOSTOK, September 18. /TASS/. An expedition led by famous Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov to retrace the steps of a legendary 20th century explorer of the Far East has completed over half of the route in the Primorye Region to install a plaque on the Rudny (Ore) Lighthouse towering over Cape Briner, Transgas Group, the general sponsor, reported.

"Participants in the equestrian expedition led by prominent Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov have covered more than 150 km across the rugged forested terrain in the Primorye Region riding on a unique local horse breed as they follow part of the route of legendary explorer Vladimir Arsenyev," the Far Eastern gas company said in a statement.

Before the plaque installation ceremony, the expedition discussed projects to restore the lighthouse in the village of Rudnaya Pristan and develop the adjacent area as a tourist site with Dalnegorsk Mayor Alexander Terebilov.

Next, the group will travel along the coast further to the north, with stops for a rest day near Lake Dukhovskoye. The travelers are planning to reach the village of Terney, the final stop on their trip, on Friday, the company added.

Earlier reports said the members of the expedition were awarded a grant from the Presidential Nature Foundation to film a documentary about how nature has evolved since Arsenyev, a traveler, geographer, ethnographer and writer, arrived in Primorye in 1900 for Far Eastern studies.