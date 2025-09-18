Ukrainian agents detained in St. Petersburg admit guilt

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The three detainees in St. Petersburg who were aiming to blow up a motor vehicle of a leader of one of the defense industry enterprises on the instructions of Ukrainian special services have admitted their guilt.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Public Relations Center has published a video of their questioning.

"In July 2025, I joined a terrorist organization and, as its member, prepared a sabotage and terror attack against the head of a Russian defense enterprise," one of the detainees said.

The two other perpetrators said that they had conducted reconnaissance in order to plot the terror attack. According to them, they joined the terrorist organization in June 2025 and were tasked with purchasing power banks, smartphones and bicycles to install surveillance cameras on them in order to trigger the explosion remotely from Ukraine.

As reported earlier, FSB operatives in St. Petersburg had disrupted the operations of a Ukrainian special services’ network aiming to blow up a motor vehicle of a leader of one of the defense industry enterprises. Two young women and a young man were taken into custody.

According to the FSB, following directions by a handler from a Ukrainian terrorist organization overseen by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), two of the detainees monitored the potential victim, conducted reconnaissance near his residence and handed over an explosive device to the agent via a hidden stash set up at one of St. Petersburg cemeteries. The agent, having obtained the explosive device, changed into women’s clothing and, posing as an elderly woman, headed to the crime scene where he was apprehended while attempting to rig the vehicle.