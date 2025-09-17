Singer VASSY to represent US at Intervision instead of Brandon Howard

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Singer and producer VASSY will represent the United States at the Intervision Song Contest in place of performer Brandon Howard, the press service of the project told TASS.

"Instead of Brandon Howard, the US will be represented by singer and producer VASSY," a spokesperson for the agency stated.

Brandon Howard was scheduled to take the stage as the fifth performer. However, it was announced today that he will be unable to perform "due to unforeseen family circumstances," as the singer himself stated in a video address. His performance slot will be retained for VASSY.

The Intervision singing competition was revived by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree on February 3, 2025. It will be held in Moscow on September 20, 2025. Around 20 countries worldwide, including all of the BRICS nations, have confirmed their participation. Russia will be represented by Yaroslav Dronov, an Honored Artist of Russia who performs under the pseudonym Shaman.