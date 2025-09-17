IAEA experts to be allowed to visit shelling site at ZNPP if security conditions permit

MELITOPOL, September 17. /TASS/. IAEA experts will be granted entry to the site of the shelling on the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant if the situation allows such a visit, Communications Director Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

Earlier, the IAEA issued a statement saying that the agency’s experts stationed at the ZNPP hope to receive permission to visit the shelling site.

"IAEA inspectors will be provided with entry to the shelling site on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP near the fuel depots, provided that the security conditions are suitable," Yashina said.