Russian-Brazilian world expedition navigates Bering Sea

OMSK, September 17. /TASS/. The yacht Fraternidade sailing a Russian-Brazilian world expedition under the flags of BRICS has successfully crossed the Bering Sea before launching a long trek toward Mexico, Ivan Krott, the head of the Omsk department of the Russian Geographical Society, told TASS.

"The yacht Fraternidade has crossed the Bering Sea to reach the Aleutian Islands. The crew will make a brief stop here to wait out the storm, inspect the gear and recharge before the next challenge - a long trek across the northern part of the Pacific Ocean toward the shores of Mexico," Krott shared.

Earlier, Aleixo Belov, the Brazilian captain of the yacht, recounted that reaching Siberia and traversing the Northern Sea Route was a major goal of the expedition and that the crew did it at the end of the summer season. The yacht is currently on its way back to Brazil.

The expedition involving Sergey Shcherbakov, a yachtsman from Siberia’s Omsk, set off from Salvador, Brazil, on April 12. It is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 180th anniversary of the Russian Geographical Society. The travelers are planning to cover a distance of some 45,000 km during a ten-month circumnavigation.