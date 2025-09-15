Pussy Riot sentenced in absentia for defaming Russian Army

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. A district court in Moscow has sentenced in absentia five members of the notorious girls’ band Pussy Riot to terms of from eight to 13 years in prison for spreading false information about the Russian Armed Forces, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court found Maria Alyokhina, Diana Burkot, Olga Borisova, Alina Petrova, and Taso Pletner guilty [of spreading knowingly false information containing data about the deployment of the Russian Armed Forces] and slapped individual sentences on them," the judge said. Specifically, Alyokhina and Pletner were given 13 years and 11 years in a general regime colony, respectively, and the other three defendants were sentenced to eight years behind bars, she specified.

Earlier, a public prosecutor demanded a sentence of nine to 14 years in prison for the feminist band. The girls have denied their guilt. They have all been placed on an international wanted list.

During arguments, the father of Diana Burkot, testifying as a witness, said he opposed his daughter’s political views, the prosecutor said.

According to the investigators, in December 2022, Alyokina, Borisova, Burkot, and Pletner posted a music video on the Internet with a comment containing deliberately fake information about the deployment of the Russian Armed Forces. In April 2024, Alyokhina, Pletner, and Petrova took part in a rally in Munich against the Russian military's alleged destruction of civilian infrastructure in Mariupol.