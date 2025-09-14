{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russians can visit China visa-free starting today

The initiative is being launched as an experiment, valid until September 14, 2026

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Starting Monday, Russians with a regular foreign passport can step into China without a visa and stay for up to 30 days.

The initiative is being launched as an experiment, valid until September 14, 2026. As the Chinese Consulate explained to TASS, visa-free entry covers tourism, business trips, visits to relatives and friends, and transit. For work, study, or journalistic activities, as well as for drivers, freight forwarders, and carriers, visas will still be required.

The Russian Embassy in China emphasized on its Telegram channel that there are no restrictions on the number of trips or the total time spent in China within a year. Your passport must be valid for at least six months beyond the date you plan to leave China. In exceptional humanitarian cases, however, entry may still be allowed with a shorter validity period.

The new regime applies across all open checkpoints, giving travelers the freedom to explore nearly the whole country. The only exceptions are regions traditionally restricted for foreigners, such as Tibet.

Tags
China
Russian cuisine should be recognized as country's intangible heritage — ministry
The document has been developed by a working group on issues of popularization of Russian cuisine under Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry, which has been submitted to executive authorities of Russian constituent entities
Read more
Netanyahu claims Hamas leaders in Qatar still alive, calls for their elimination
"Getting rid of them would rid the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war," the minister said
Read more
Russia to form drone troops as separate branch of the military — Putin
Fighting against various unmanned aerial vehicles has required "new approaches and non-standard solutions," Russian President explained
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Baerbock does not exclude deploying UN peacekeepers to Ukraine
However, such an option should follow peace talks, the United Nations General Assembly president said
Read more
US tells other G7 states to introduce tariffs against buyers of Russian oil
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent "also welcomed commitments to increase sanctions pressure and explore using immobilized Russian sovereign assets to further benefit Ukraine’s defense"
Read more
Forty-one Portuguese mercenaries eliminated in Ukraine by March 2024 — Russian Embassy
They are not protected by international law and are therefore a legitimate military target for Russian forces, the Russian Embassy in Portugal said
Read more
Trump vows to impose sanctions on Russia once NATO countries stop buying its oil
The US president also called on NATO countries to impose 50-100% tariffs on China
Read more
Ukraine, Russia to pore over memoranda exchanged at talks — Foreign Ministry
"As agreed on May 16, the Russian side handed over to the Ukrainian delegation a detailed two-part memorandum outlining its position on ways to achieve long-term peace and a possible full-fledged ceasefire," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Rubio calls violation of Polish airspace ‘unacceptable’ — Reuters
However, Rubio did not claim that the actions of which European countries accuse Moscow were intentional, the agency noted
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled attack of 221 Ukrainian drones on Russian regions
Temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures were imposed at the airports of Kaluga, Pskov, and Yaroslavl, as well as Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg
Read more
Putin congratulates Maia Sandu on winning Moldovan presidential election
Sandu won the election with 57.7% of the vote
Read more
Europe must be punished, US ignored after hybrid war between West, Russia — Medvedev
According to the politician, Europe "became the primary stronghold of Russophobia globally," undermined the Istanbul agreements, initiated the sanctions campaign, and fueled the most extreme war factions without considering the losses suffered by both sides of the conflict
Read more
Nepal mass riots kill over 70 people — official figures
People died in protests on September 8, and as a result of subsequent arson and riots on September 9, the government’s representative Ek Narayan Aryal said
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Russia to surpass Switzerland in terms of chocolate exports in 2021, says association econ
Russian exports of chocolate and chocolate goods increased by 18.6% by the end of Q1 2021 in volume terms and by 11.8% in value terms year-on-year
Read more
NATO launches new command headquarters in Finland, 200 km from Russian border
The new headquarters is located less than 200 kilometers from the Russian border
Read more
Russian fighters improve position on approaches to Krasny Liman in one week — DPR head
Russian units have been very active in moving towards Yampol this week, Pushilin added
Read more
Epidemiologist says plague in Mongolia poses no threat to Russia
According to Gennady Onishchenko, the disease is circulating among rodents, such as ground squirrels and tarbagan marmots
Read more
Kiev troops practically left Kupyansk — official
Only small groups are staying in their well-fortified areas and are actively withdrawing from frontline positions, said Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration
Read more
BNY Mellon intends to terminate depositary agreement for Russian retailer’s GDR program
The company has 90 days after receiving the resignation notice to appoint a new depositary and at least 90 days to terminate the program if no successor is appointed
Read more
Russians can visit China visa-free starting today
The initiative is being launched as an experiment, valid until September 14, 2026
Read more
Arctic-2021 international expedition departs from Murmansk
The current expedition will combine marine and coastal studies, their results will give more information on the climate changes and will be used to improve long-term forecasts
Read more
Over 60 foreign organizations designated as undesirable in Russia in 2025
According to Alexey Zhafyarov, a spokesman for the Russian prosecutor general’s office, these structures’ activities were focused on destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia, meddling in electoral processes, discrediting the country’s domestic and foreign policies
Read more
Zelensky has strongest security guarantees for his visit to Moscow — envoy
"For him, the main danger is, 'What if I have to reach an agreement?’," Rodion Miroshnik explained
Read more
At least 35 space industry companies to move to newly created National Space Center
According to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov, the new center will house, among other things, control centers for Russia’s entire orbital constellation, including communication, navigation and remote sensing satellites and laboratories and design bureaus
Read more
Russian ambassador rejects Romania’s protest over drone incident
Earlier on Sunday, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Romanian foreign ministry, which lodged a protest over the above mentioned incident that was described as a "violation of Romania’s sovereignty
Read more
Russian fighters grinding elite units of Ukrainian army in Dobropolye area — DPR head
"The salient made by our units in the Dobropolye direction remains," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Lavrov praises upcoming Intervision contest as venue for dialogue between civilizations
The foreign minister recalled that performers from 23 countries would take part in this year’s event
Read more
Turkey lauds Qatari mediatory efforts between Hamas, Israel — top diplomat
"I appreciate that following the latest incident Qatar did not act emotionally and gave to understand that it is ready to continue mediation," Hakan Fidan added
Read more
Kremlin confirms a pause in direct talks between Russia, Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov still noted that communication channels are available
Read more
Algerian president approves country’s new government
The news agency reported earlier in the day that Abdelmadjid Tebboune had appointed acting head of government Sifi Ghrieb as the country’s prime minister and asked him to form a new cabinet
Read more
Some 16 mln people have voted in elections at various levels in Russian regions
Almost 12,000 people out of 17,700 registered have already voted at extraterritorial polling stations in Moscow, Pamfilova said
Read more
Price of Brent oil exceeds $68 per barrel on London-based ICE first time since September 3
As of 03:28 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent rose by 2.81%, to $68.17 per barrel
Read more
Tu-22M3 long-range bombers carry out bombing raid on simulated enemy
The long-range aviation pilots staged an air strike against a conditional enemy "with the aim of disrupting the control system and destroying critical facilities", the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Chairlift collapses in resort area in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria
Six people were injured with five of them hospitalized
Read more
Conflict with Russia would be Germany's end — German politician
"We won’t be persuaded that by getting more servicemen, more drones, more tanks we can seriously stand up to a nuclear power," Sara Wagenknecht said
Read more
Putin praises Moscow’s contribution to special military op efforts
Putin added that the cultural and moral code of Muscovites and of the entire Russian multinational people, includes a sense of high responsibility for the fate of the Motherland, a readiness to always come to the rescue, to lend a shoulder
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
At least 14 people injured in an explosion in a bar in Madrid
Fire crews are working at the scene
Read more
Trump’s call to NATO to stop Russian oil imports may be attempt to delay sanctions — WP
"His proposal, announced on social media, is unlikely to land with several members of the 32-country alliance," according to the report
Read more
Ukrainian army loses about 1,465 troops in all areas of special military op in 24 hours
The spokesmen also described in detail the enemy’s losses of hardware and equipment
Read more
Russia enveloping Ukrainian forces in Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration — DPR head
Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the DPR head, said earlier that Ukrainian battlegroups in Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov were under full fire control of Russian forces
Read more
Europe hides secret defense production sites in West Ukraine — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Europe earlier viewed West Ukraine as a safe place, due to its proximity to Poland and NATO, but now this territory has been subjected to a combined high-precision strike
Read more
Russian, Belarusian troops repel air attack by simulated enemy during Zapad drills
The ministry specified that, during the air defense exercises, servicemen destroyed over 40 targets simulating the drones of a hypothetical enemy
Read more
Putin signs law allowing non-Russians to enlist in military
Under the new law, stateless individuals and foreigners will be able to sign contracts and serve in the military until the end of the mobilization period, the termination of martial law or the expiration of wartime
Read more
Russian forces liberate Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Moreover, Russia’s battlegroup South has defeated Ukraine’s Foreign Legion units in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours
Read more
Iraqi Airways cancels flights to Minsk for a week
At the same time, the upcoming flights to Iraq from Belarus remain on the schedule
Read more
Ex-chairwoman of Nepal’s Supreme Court sworn in as head of interim cabinet
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu
Read more
Over 15.3 million cyberattacks on CEC resources reported since early June
According to Igor Borisov, а total of 1,397 attacks on the CEC portal have been reported since the beginning of the ongoing election campaign and such attacks continue
Read more
Press review: US may reduce focus on China as Switzerland weighs peacekeepers in Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 8th
Read more
Structural supports of Moscow City skyscraper intact following Ukrainian drone attack
It is reported that there was no damage to infrastructure from debris falling from the drone that crashed at the site
Read more
Hamas calls on Islamic countries to form int’l coalition to exert pressure on Israel
Hamas called on the leaders of Arab countries to implement provisions of the Arab League treaty of joint defense and impose comprehensive sanctions on Israel
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill 59 Russian civilians in April, diplomat says
As many as 419 people, among them 21 minors, suffered injuries
Read more
Most UN states do not sign declaration on Russia’s involvement in Poland drone incident
Merely 46 out of 193 UN member states have signed the declaration
Read more
Le Pen calls for parliamentary elections to take France out of crisis
According to the leader of France’s National Rally parliamentary faction, the policy of the current French authorities has led to economic stagnation and unbridled migration
Read more
Russia’s National Guard to form maritime brigade
Its main task will be ensuring security of the bridge passage through the Kerch Strait
Read more
West collecting data about situation in Russian region to instigate protests — MP
Vasily Piskarev stressed that despite the numerous attempts to meddle in the elections in Russia, the voting is proceeding in strict compliance with the Russian constitution and electoral laws
Read more
Poland not ready for consultations with Russia on drone incident — diplomat
"This looks like a provocation or a misunderstanding, which the Polish side is not willing to clarify," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
Putin to have several regional trips this week “with extensive geography” — Kremlin
"The geography will be extensive, the trips will be interesting, informative and useful," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Polling stations at single voting day close across Russia
According to CEC Chairwoman Ella Pmfilova, more than 16 million people took part in the elections offline and more than 1.4 million cast their votes online by Sunday morning
Read more
Russian Energy Week to be held on October 13-15 in Moscow
The international forum Russian Energy Week is a discussion platform in Russia aimed at discussing challenges and prospects of global energy development
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Russia to see foreign contingents in Ukraine as legitimate target — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik noted that some European countries and Ukraine are seeking to misinterpret the notion of security guarantees, including by adding such parameters as an unlimited army, foreign contingents, and so on
Read more
Second string of Nord Stream 2 almost ready — German Economy Ministry
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction activities can be completed in August, and the goal of the company is to launch the pipeline as early as this year
Read more
Yamal to have base for high meat productivity deer livestock within 5 years
When the scientists finish their work, the target live weight will be not lower than requirements of the Nenets Breed’s standards: 100kg for males, 85-90kg for females and 50kg for calves
Read more
IN BRIEF: Slowing economic growth, lower inflation — Central Bank highlights
The current economic situation sets the general direction for reducing the key rate, Elvira Nabiullina said
Read more
New shipbuilding enterprise planned in the Far East — Putin
The head of state added that the regions of Russia’s Far East are developing at an accelerated pace with better development indicators than other regions
Read more
Romanian defense ministry says Russian drone allegedly violated its airspace
According to the Romanian defense ministry, as many as 52 Russian drone attacks on targets in Ukraine near the Romania border have been registered since February 2022
Read more
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s enemies 'probing vulnerabilities' ahead of parliamentary polls in 2026 — CEC
By attacking the CEC web resources Russia’s enemies are probing vulnerabilities to be targeted in 2026, Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said
Read more
Russian army takes number of new positions east of Sumy's Yunakovka in one week — expert
"There was also a small advance in the direction of Khoten as our troops advanced from the southwest of Yunakovka," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia will not allow fake agreements to be concluded on Ukraine, envoy says
Miroshnik considers it important for Russia, for the world community and for Ukraine itself to conclude agreements secured in a proper legal manner
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Houthis attack Tel Aviv with ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ — spokesman
"The operation successfully achieved its goals," the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel quoted the spokesman as saying
Read more
Oil will remain vital to world in future — OPEC Secretary General
OPEC’s history and rising energy and oil demand suggest that any claims of the organization’s waning importance, or indeed any predictions of peak oil in the coming decades, should be taken with a grain of salt, Haitham Al Ghais added
Read more
Russian Navy wraps up exercises of its fleets
According to the ministry, the exercises involved about 300 surface ships and boats, submarines and support vessels, up to 50 aircraft, more than 200 units of military and special equipment, as well as more than 20,000 servicemen and civilian personnel of units and formations
Read more
Ukrainian army’s logistics being destroyed in Konstantinovka — DPR head
The strikes by Russian troops are worsening the position of Ukrainian troops, including those stationed in neighboring Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, Denis Pushilin added
Read more
West viewing current elections as preparation for 2026 parliamentary polls — MP
According to Vasily Piskarev, the West is actively training provokers and influence agents ahead of the next electoral campaign
Read more
Swiss politician suggests Ukrainian-Western provocation behind Polish airspace incident
According to Guy Mettan, the primary goal of such a provocation would be to pressure US President Donald Trump into imposing additional sanctions on Russia
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Mercedes-Benz files trademark application in Russia
According to the service, the application for registration of the Mercedes-Benz trademark was received on September 10, 2025, from Germany
Read more
Kirk’s suspected murderer not cooperating with authorities — Utah governor
Spencer Cox said that Tyler Robinson has pleaded not guilty
Read more
Ukraine not ready for holding talks with Russia 24/7 — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian authorities cannot be "even suspected" of wanting to implement any agreements
Read more
Progress MS-32 spacecraft with scientific equipment and a new spacesuit docks with the ISS
The installation will be used as part of the Ekran-M project, designed to use the advantages of the space vacuum to create high-purity semiconductors
Read more
Senior Hamas officials survive Doha attack with help from Turkish intelligence — daily
Turkey’s intel officers notified the Hamas negotiators about the risk, leading to increased security measures for the Palestinian delegates in Doha
Read more
Blast rocks oil storage facility near Ukraine’s Kiev
Details of the incident are unknown
Read more
Climate agenda helps Western states protect their goods on world market — official
Considering these circumstances, it is necessary to take into account climate change as one of the key long-term factors affecting the security of the Russian Federation, Alexander Abelin noted
Read more
Sales of new passenger cars, LCVs in Russia down 6.5% to 132,640 in July — AEB
According to AEB, Avtovaz remains the leader among manufacturers in the Russian car market in January-July 2021
Read more
FACTBOX: What we known about arrest of suspected killer of Kirk
The killer is believed to be 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources
Read more
World of future is world of love and friendship — Putin
Read more
Press review: Europe boosts Ukraine arms as Kirk murder exposes US divide and violence
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 12th
Read more
Putin to hold informal talks with Egyptian leader on October 16
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold informal talks on October 16
Read more
US wants to gather more data about incident in Poland before drawing conclusions — Rubio
There's no doubt that those drones were intentionally launched, the question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland, US Secretary of State noted
Read more
Special services of several countries spend $4 billion on Serbia’s collapse — Vucic
The Serbian president explained that he had to remain silent before because doing so would have violated Serbia's neutrality toward the possible instigators of the protest
Read more
Moscow will give a harsh response to theft of Russian assets in European Union — MFA
"If the European Union dares to steal Russian assets, the consequences for the entire global financial system will be extremely negative," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Memorial service for Charlie Kirk to be held in Arizona on September 21
The event will be held at a stadium in the city of Glendale
Read more
Moscow reaches record level of medical equipment exports
According to Moscow Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov, exports of goods in this category amounted to $22.34 mln, up 2.1-fold compared with the same period last year and by 90.6% compared with January-May 2019
Read more
Ukrainian army loses about 1,330 troops in area of special military operation in 24 hours
Russia’s air defense shot down four guided aerial bombs, one HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 361 fixed-wing drones, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
'Bloody monster' Kiev celebrates Kirk’s murder, Russian assets’ future: MFA statements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the collective West is trying "by hook or by crook to fit a legal framework for the confiscation, or put another way, theft" of Russian assets
Read more