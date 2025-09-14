Russians can visit China visa-free starting today

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Starting Monday, Russians with a regular foreign passport can step into China without a visa and stay for up to 30 days.

The initiative is being launched as an experiment, valid until September 14, 2026. As the Chinese Consulate explained to TASS, visa-free entry covers tourism, business trips, visits to relatives and friends, and transit. For work, study, or journalistic activities, as well as for drivers, freight forwarders, and carriers, visas will still be required.

The Russian Embassy in China emphasized on its Telegram channel that there are no restrictions on the number of trips or the total time spent in China within a year. Your passport must be valid for at least six months beyond the date you plan to leave China. In exceptional humanitarian cases, however, entry may still be allowed with a shorter validity period.

The new regime applies across all open checkpoints, giving travelers the freedom to explore nearly the whole country. The only exceptions are regions traditionally restricted for foreigners, such as Tibet.