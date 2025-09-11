St. Petersburg United Cultures Forum attracts many visitors, says Russian culture minister

ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. The 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum has already been visited by 2,500 participants from more than 70 countries, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said in an interview with Channel One on the forum’s sidelines.

"Over two and a half thousand people at the forum, those being cultural figures, and certainly diplomats, and my colleagues - culture ministers. Twenty-two of my colleagues are present, dozens of other countries are represented by our colleagues who are deputy culture ministers or colleagues from cultural agencies of various countries. In all, we have more than 70 countries registered at this point," she said.

Lyubimova noted that delegation heads were all positive about the forum and made "incredibly flattering" remarks about Russia’s culture.

"If one speaks of official delegations, then, certainly, the geography is limited to friendly countries, the ones that share our values and talk a lot about the necessity for a traditional spiritual and moral upbringing, as well as to promote that agenda both in cinema and on stage and in museum exhibitions," the official noted.

She emphasized that the forum is attended by representatives from Western countries. Lyubimova added that dialogue with them is extremely valuable and it is important that it was not interrupted over the past couple of years.

About forum

The 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is taking place on September 10-13. This year’s theme is "Return to Culture — New Opportunities."

The forum is attended by cultural figures, including directors, artists, writers, musicians, scientists, and entrepreneurs. More than 400 participants from Russia and abroad will speak at the event.

The forum has been held since 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin has participated in it several times. The Russian leader highlighted how culture brings nations together regardless of political differences or economic hardships, promoting values like humanism, equality and mutual respect.

TASS is the forum’s general partner.