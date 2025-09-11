Russian Interior Ministry reissues arrest warrant for ex-head of Moscow Anti-Doping Lab

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has reissued an arrest warrant for former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov, according to the ministry’s wanted database.

"Grigory Mikhailovich Rodchenkov is wanted under a Criminal Code article," the database said. Special notes indicate that a warrant has been reissued.

Law enforcement agencies told TASS that a new criminal case against Rodchenkov could be the reason for the reissued warrant.

Rodchenkov is accused of abusing his authority, obstructing justice, and illegally trafficking potent or toxic substances. He was arrested in absentia and placed on an international wanted list in September 2017. The victims in his criminal case are the Russian Sports Ministry and the now-defunct Russian Anti-Doping Center, which Rodchenkov headed from 2006 to 2015. He left for the US in January 2016 and became an informant for WADA.