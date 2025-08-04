Putin congratulates schoolchildren on excellent performance at Informatics Olympiad

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Gimran Abdullin, Pyotr Losev, Vladislav Zhiganov, Daria Grekova, and the Russian team of schoolchildren who took part in the 37th International Olympiad in Informatics 2025 in Sucre, Bolivia, noting their excellent performance.

"I congratulate you on your excellent performance at the International Olympiad in Informatics, which brought together more than 400 young participants from 87 countries," he said in a statement published on the Kremlin website.

The Russian president emphasized that "amid intense competition against strong opponents," the team "demonstrated exceptional preparedness and honorably represented our nation and Russia’s IT education system."

"You have undoubtedly brought joy to all those who supported you and cheered you on your path to success," Putin said, wishing the team new achievements and all the best.

The Russian schoolchildren won four medals at the 37th International Olympiad in Informatics 2025 in Sucre, Bolivia.

The International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) has been organized annually since 1989. The IOI is one of five international science olympiads. The primary goal of the IOI is to stimulate interest in informatics (computing science) and information technology among secondary school students. In 2024, all four Russian participants secured gold medals. This year, the event was attended by young participants from 87 countries.