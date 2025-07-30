Most Russians support efforts to develop domestic messaging alternative Max

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. More than half of Russians support the development of the domestic messaging app Max, according to a poll by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research.

"On July 15, 2025, the Russian government designated the Max digital platform as the national messaging app, designed to meet public demand for multifunctionality in the digital environment. According to the data at hand, the idea of developing a national messaging service has drawn support from Russians (64%), and more than half of our fellow citizens (58%) are aware of its development. The new platform appeals to Russians because of its contribution to improving data security and Russia's technological sovereignty, as it is important for more than half of mobile app and messaging app users (55%) that their data be stored on Russian servers," the pollster, also known as VTsIOM, said in a statement.

Users expect Max to provide stable connections for audio and video calls, the ability to send large files, and privacy. According to the pollster, 53% of users want to see a variety of features in the app. The most relevant features for respondents are the ability to make a doctor's appointment, call a taxi, have an AI assistant and access to government services, buy tickets, make reservations order online. In addition, 55% of people consider it important to have their data stored on Russian services.

The survey was conducted from July 14-15, 2025, with 2,001 Russians aged 18 and older participating.

Max is a Russian digital platform to provide services to users that offers a messaging app with key communication features such as audio and video calls, chats, voice messages, large file transfers and money transfers. The platform integrates unique business services in the form of mini-apps and chatbots, enabling users to solve their everyday tasks.