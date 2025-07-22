Chief editor of Baza Telegram channel detained for bribery

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The editor-in-chief of the Baza Telegram channel, Gleb Trifonov, and his colleague have been detained in Moscow on suspicion of bribery, the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"Officers of the capital's Investigative Committee detained the editor-in-chief of the Baza Telegram channel, Gleb Trifonov, and his colleague, suspected of bribery (Article 291 of the Russian Criminal Code). They were taken to the investigator for questioning," the agency said.

The Investigative Committee noted that during searches, documents and digital media deemed significant to the investigation were discovered and seized.

Additionally, as part of a separate investigation into a criminal case involving abuse of power by police officers (Article 286 of the Russian Criminal Code), three policemen were detained in Krasnoyarsk, Krasnodar, and the Belgorod Region. They are expected to be transferred to the Moscow Region for further investigative procedures.