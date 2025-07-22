Baza chief editor detained in case of abuse of authority by police officers

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee has detained Gleb Trifonov, editor-in-chief of Baza, in connection with an earlier case of abuse of authority by police officers, his lawyer Alexey Mikhalchik told TASS.

"As far as I have learned, Trifonov has been detained. At the moment, his procedural status has not been determined. The case is being handled by the Investigative Committee for the Central Administrative District of Moscow. As far as I understand, it is related to the investigation of abuse of office, which was previously officially reported by the Investigative Committee," he said.

According to Mikhalchik, "quite a lot of time" has passed since his client's arrest.

"More than the three hours prescribed by law. This is why we consider his detention illegal. I am currently doing everything possible to get in touch with Trifonov and provide him with legal assistance," said the lawyer.

There is now no connection with Trifonov.

Earlier, Baza reported that police officers had come to the editorial office to search it. In the morning, Trifonov’s apartment was searched.

The Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on abuse of official authority by police officers (Article 286 of the Criminal Code). Illegal transmission of restricted access information has been revealed in the Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk and Belgorod Regions. This information was published in one of the channels of the Telegram messenger.

A source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the investigative actions in the editorial office of the Baza Telegram channel are related to a case of abuse of authority, which was initiated against police officers due to the illegal transfer of information for its publication in one of the Telegram channels.