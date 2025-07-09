Yura Borisov cast in Luca Guadagnino film about OpenAI — Variety

NEW YORK, July 9. /TASS/. Russian actor Yura Borisov has officially been cast in Italian director Luca Guadagnino’s film "Artificial," which will tell the story of the founders of OpenAI, the American company behind ChatGPT, Variety magazine reported.

According to the magazine, the film is described as a "comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence." The screenplay will be written by Simon Rich, who notably penned Inside Out (2015) and Miracle Workers (2019-2023).

On June 3, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that production on the film could begin as early as this summer, with filming taking place in San Francisco (California) and Italy. The movie will focus on a turbulent period in OpenAI’s history when, in 2023, CEO Sam Altman was ousted after butting heads with the board of directors, only to be reinstated days later.

The Hollywood Reporter said that American actor Andrew Garfield is up for the role of Altman while Borisov will reportedly play OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever. American actress Monica Barbaro has been approached to play the part of the company’s former chief technology officer, who briefly served as interim CEO after Altman’s removal.