Russian Red Cross helps to find over 2,600 Kursk Region residents

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian Red Cross has helped restore contact with 2,605 residents of the Kursk Region who had lost touch with their families, the organization told TASS.

"Since August 2024, the Russian Red Cross has reestablished family links with 2,605 people who lost communication with their relatives due to the emergency situation in the Kursk Region. To process appeals and support families, Red Cross specialists have made more than 16,300 outgoing calls," the organization said in a statement. "This work involves not only searching and verifying data but also providing psychological support to those experiencing anxiety and uncertainty," it added.

The Russian Red Cross carries out this work in cooperation with the Kursk Region government, regional offices of the Interior and Emergencies Ministries, the Commissioner for Human Rights, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

As part of its 2024-2025 humanitarian missions to bring Kursk Region residents home, 126 people have been returned from Ukraine.

The organization emphasized that all assistance, including family reunification services, is provided free of charge.