YEKATERINBURG, July 2. /TASS/. A court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg ruled to take into custody Kamal Safarov, a suspect in the case of several murders that happened years ago.

"The Leninsky District Court of Yekaterinburg considered a motion from the investigator and ruled to take into custody, while pending trial, the suspect Kamal Gadimali Oglu Safarov through July 19," the court said in a statement.

According to the statement, Safarov is suspected of committing murder.