One in two foreign students wants to stay in Russia, poll reveals

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Almost half of all foreign students studying at Russian universities are considering staying in the country after graduation, according to a new survey by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), whose findings were presented at the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum.

"The Agency for Strategic Initiatives has unveiled the results of its study Russia in the Eyes of Foreign Students: Tourism, Study, and New Impressions, which surveyed more than 3,000 students from 116 countries currently studying in Russia," the agency’s press service said.

According to the survey, 45% of foreign students are thinking about building their future in Russia after completing their studies. The findings also highlight that 84% of respondents praised the country’s high level of customer service and overall convenience.

The study was conducted by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education together with MGIMO University.