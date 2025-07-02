Amur tiger numbers rebound in Russia, predator no longer at risk of extinction — minister

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Amur tiger is no longer at risk of going extinct in Russia thanks to years of conservation efforts, Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko, who also heads the supervisory board of the Amur Tiger Center, said.

Speaking at the opening of the "Land of Big Cats" exhibition in Moscow, he highlighted the current positive trend in Amur tiger conservation, with the official population in Russia now at 750.

"We began working systemically to preserve the Amur tiger more than 13 years ago. So far we have achieved solid results. In 2013, the Amur tiger population in Russia was about 430, whereas now it has reached 750. We can now say with conviction that the goal which we have set for ourselves in the Amur tiger conservation strategy has been achieved. This current population level is sustainable, and we can definitively conclude that we have eliminated the threat and prevented the extinction of this magnificent predator," Chuichenko noted.

In May 2025, Russia established specially protected natural areas (SPNA) covering 25% of the Amur tiger’s habitat. Chuichenko noted that Russia is committed to tiger conservation and the implementation of the Global Tiger Recovery Program. Thanks to measures taken, the Amur tiger population in Russia has stabilized and is on the rise. "Among our key achievements are toughening criminal liability for poaching activities and illegal trade in tiger parts and derivatives, including online. Over the past decade, we have created seven new SPNAs. In all, 25% of the tiger’s habitat in Russia is a protected area," Chuichenko emphasized.